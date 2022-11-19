More from Star Tribune
Golf
Goldstrand, Minnesota Golf Hall of Famer and course designer, dies at 83
Joel Goldstrand played on the PGA Tour, was head pro at Minneapolis Golf Club and designed or contributed to the design of close to 100 Upper Midwest courses.
Gophers
Gophers aim to end seven-game skid vs. Iowa on a frigid Saturday
The Floyd of Rosedale trophy and positioning in the Big Ten West race are stake in the rivalry.
www.startribune.com
Afternoon forecast: 17, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be windy, making for subzero wind chills. A warm front is approaching early Sunday, with a chance of snow north of I-94, bringing rising temperatures and more sun.
High Schools
Springfield overwhelms Deer River in points-packed Class 1A semifinal
A three-play scoring drive began a six-touchdown first half for Springfield.
West Metro
Brooklyn Park shooting kills one, injures another
Police say the case is still under investigation.