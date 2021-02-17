More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Variety
Newest Minnesota-made apple may not be a star, but it's a game changer
The new apple from the University of Minnesota, named Triumph, helps cut chemicals.
Coronavirus
More than 695K Minnesotans have received COVID vaccine
Health officials remain concerned about more infectious viral variants amid COVID-19 progress, vaccinations.
Afternoon forecast: 12, lingering chance of light snow
We're finally into double digits for highs, but we'll have on and off show showers this afternoon, with slippery roads.
Twins
Twins coach Mike Bell has kidney cancer, will be away from team
The 46-year-old Bell, a former major league infielder and brother of Reds manager David Bell, joined Rocco Baldelli's staff in 2020 as bench coach and helped lead the Twins to the AL Central championship.