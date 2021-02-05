More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Rep. Greene reacts after House kicks her off committees
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference Friday after a fiercely divided House has tossed her off both her committees.
Afternoon forecast: 10, mix of clouds and sun; cold snap begins
The afternoon will be the warmest for the next week with dangerous windchills arriving overnight.
Harris casts tie-breaker as Senate approves budget resolution
The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans.
Politics
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' video goes viral after apology to colleagues of color
The remarks came during a special hour organized to hear members' experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection.