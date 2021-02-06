More from Star Tribune
Politics
5 key questions for Trump's impeachment trial in Senate
Arguments begin Tuesday in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Afternoon forecast: -1, sunny, dangerous wind chills
It will remain very cold, with wind chills tonight in the -30s, for the next week.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
East Metro
Two die in Roseville in sharp spike of apparent drug overdoses
Two other overdose victims had to be revived, and police are warning the public about a dangerous new narcotic.
Congress members recall U.S. Capitol siege
Democratic lawmakers stood before the House Thursday to tell personal, often stunning accounts of the January 6th siege of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. No Republicans participated.