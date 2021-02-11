More from Star Tribune
Politics
Rioters acting on Trump's 'orders,' Democrats say in trial arguments
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment said Thursday the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on "the president's orders" to storm the building and stop the joint session of Congress that was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election.
Local
Judge rejects third-degree murder charge against ex-officers in George Floyd case
Derek Chauvin is scheduled to stand trial March 8.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Afternoon forecast: 1, chance of light snow in southern Minnesota
The metro area may get a dusting of snow later as it remains very cold.
Gophers
Humbled Gophers men's hockey team tries to regroup for Notre Dame
Coming off a lopsided sweep by Wisconsin, Gophers coach Bob Motzko emphasized focus, even in practice, and that the little things matter.