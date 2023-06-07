Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi's days since his release from a Texas immigration detention center have been filled with medical appointments while living in Houston with his brother. He's getting treatment for injuries he suffered while journeying to the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi's days since his release from a Texas immigration detention center have been filled with medical appointments while living in Houston with his brother. He's getting treatment for injuries he suffered while journeying to the U.S.-Mexico border last year.