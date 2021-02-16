More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Edwards breaks out for 28 points but Lakers too much for Wolves
Rookie Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves with 28 points, but the defending NBA champs - with LeBron James' 30 points - won 112-104.
Aerial video shows tornado damage in North Carolina
It touched down in a coastal area, killing three people and injuring 10.
Wild
Wild's offense shows up sluggish in return to action after layoff
Tuesday night's game, a 4-0 loss to the Kings in Los Angeles, was Minnesota's first since Feb. 2 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wolves Beat
Towns: it's 'unfair' he and Russell haven't played more
Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have played only five games together in over a year, and now Russell is out at least four weeks
Coronavirus
U's Osterholm joins a call for respecting COVID-19 aerosol threat
The researchers criticized the CDC for acknowledging the aerosol risk last fall but offering no changes in the national COVID-19 response strategy.