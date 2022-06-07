More from Star Tribune
East Metro
New farmers market creates new draw at Maplewood historic farmstead
Goal is to transform Bruentrup Heritage Farm into a thriving multicultural community gathering spot.
Sports
Live: Follow tonight's Twins-Yankees play-by-play on Gameview
Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates and the in-game boxscore for tonight's Twins-Yankees game, as well as game reports from around Major League Baseball.
Duluth
Bois Forte celebrates historic return of tribal land
More than 28,000 acres of reservation land lost a century ago is back under band ownership.
Actor Matthew McConaughey eulogizes Uvalde victims at White House
The Academy Award–winning actortook center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to "reach a higher ground" and pass gun control legislation.
Vikings
Vikings keep McCardell, banking on his tight bond with his receivers
Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson publicly voiced their support for former Pro Bowler Keenan McCardell to stay on the team's coaching staff after head coach Mike Zimmer was fired and replaced by Kevin O'Connell.