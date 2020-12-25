More from Star Tribune
Local
Andover nurse with incurable cancer cares for young cancer patients
Oncology nurse Erika Rucks won't let the pandemic or incurable cancer stop her.
Nation
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city's airport. Authorities said they believe the blast was intentional.
Vikings play Saints in New Orleans
The 6-8 Vikings look to get a Christmas Day road win against Drew Brees and the Saints .
East Metro
'Hidden heroes' of deployment: Girls go a year without mom
Parents Jen and Brian Chaffee had no idea then how difficult the next 375 days would be. There was drama they shielded their girls from.
Nashville blast blows out windows, wrecks apartment
Buck McCoy, who lives near the area of the explosion, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home.