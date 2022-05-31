More from Star Tribune
Business
Apartment construction tripled in the Twin Cities during May
Rental construction soared while single-family construction fell, according to a monthly building permit report.
Twins
Smeltzer sends Twins past Tigers 8-2 in Game 1 of doubleheader
Max Kepler had three hits and Gary Sanchez belted a three-run homer for the winners.
Coronavirus
More signs emerge of peak in Minnesota's latest COVID wave
Breakthrough data from Minnesota and other states show that the COVID-19 vaccine is less protective but still helpful against the latest pandemic threat.
9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington
A 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northeastern Washington state.
St. Paul
Heather Britt named executive director of Wilder Research in St. Paul
Wilder Research is the research arm of the Wilder Foundation in St. Paul.