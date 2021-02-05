More from Star Tribune
Pelosi: House laser focused on relief package
After a White House meeting with President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic committee chairs aim to put his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on a fast track to becoming law.
66 people rescued from ice floes on Wisconsin bay
The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.
Nation
Oscar winner, 'Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer dies
Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.
Politics
Walz to activate Minnesota National Guard around Derek Chauvin's trial
The state is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies ahead of the trial.
Politics
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' video goes viral after apology to colleagues of color
The remarks came during a special hour organized to hear members' experiences during the Jan. 6 insurrection.