Sports
Joe Ryan's injury scare + Towns takes aim at vaccine skeptics
Ryan sounded upbeat (and apologetic) after getting hit by a batted ball. Also, a Karl-Anthony Towns tweet on vaccine skeptics and Chip Scoggins visits the Daily Delivery to talk about his new Football Across Minnesota series.
3M executives awkwardly handle hearing into PFOS contamination in Belgium
3M executives muffed a Sept. 3 Flemish parliamentary investigative hearing into 3M's PFOS contamination in Belgium.
Magazine
Alan Page on education, criminal justice, bow ties and the love of his life
The former state Supreme Court justice and Vikings star is still trying to make Minnesota a better place.
Local
Sartell to remove 'Thin Blue Line' flag decals after request from ACLU-MN
A 22-year-old resident and the ACLU lead the charge to remove the politicized decals.
Wolves
Q&A: Why NBA referees agreed to a vaccine mandate
The agreement stands out in the sports world, and even in their own sport: No such mandate exists with NBA players, creating a potentially awkward situation.