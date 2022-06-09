More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: Twins pitchers left meat on the bone in a winnable series against Yankees
Coming off an improbable series win against Toronto, the Twins' pitchers stumbled against the Yankees despite excellent hitting.
Twins
Twins blast three homers to start game, but still lose 10-7 to Yankees
Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa got Minnesota off to a grand start, but New York hit four homers of its own to rally from a 7-3 deficit.
3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
The suspect and the trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said. Both were being treated for their wounds.
Twins
Twins' Ryan looks sharp in rehab start for St. Paul Saints
Joe Ryan went three innings, struck out four and allowed one hit in his rehab assignment at CHS Field.
High Schools
Spring prep champions in bloom: Follow state tournaments here
The high school sports seasons have played down to two busy weeks of state championships. Here's where you can get the latest information and a link to watch livestreams.