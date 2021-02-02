More from Star Tribune
Nation
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.
South Metro
Dakota County votes to end relationship with MVTA
The move would take effect at the end of 2021.
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida shooting
The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in South Florida.
Variety
Backyard birds gone AWOL? Here's what's up
Some backyard birds tend to make themselves scarce at this time of year.
Politics
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats said Tuesday in making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office. Trump denied the allegations through his lawyers and called the trial unconstitutional.