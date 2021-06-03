More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Outdoors
Anderson: Plans in Canada are murky as resorts continue to suffer
Border news Up North remains bad, and Canadian lodges dependent on U.S. visitors continue to suffer.
Witnesses describe fatal police shooting in Uptown
The shooting by Hennepin County sheriff's deputies occurred as authorities pursued a murder suspect, sources said. Minneapolis police were not involved.
Wild
Wild's top three scorers — Kaprizov, Fiala, Eriksson Ek — need new contracts
General Manager Bill Guerin said he sees the key players being with the team "long term."
Local
DFL lawmaker in police reform talks still optimistic on chances this year
But Senate GOP leaders say some proposals sought by advocates are a no-go.
Sports
French Open champion Nadal reaches 3rd round on empty court
Amid an unusual silence on an empty center court at the French Open, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with something very familiar: another victory against Richard Gasquet.