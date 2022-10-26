More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin man convicted of killing 6 in Christmas parade
The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each count. Read more about the verdict here.
Evening forecast: Low of 40 and growing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 52, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry, with light winds, for National Pumpkin Day. There's a slight chance of showers Thursday.
Industry: chemical recycling as solution to waste
The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste — recycle it, chemically.
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 26