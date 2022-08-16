More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Will Wyoming vote out Liz Cheney?
Tuesday's primary in Wyoming could end the career of a leading Republican, at least for now. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair of a U.S. House committee seeking to expose the truth behind former President Donald Trump's relentless efforts to stay in power.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15
Weather
Morning forecast: Early fog in some areas, then mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15