More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Why the United States has a debt ceiling
Once a routine act by Congress, the vote to raise the debt ceiling allows the Treasury Department to continue borrowing money to pay the nation's already incurred bills.
Video
Secrets of Bobi, the world's oldest dog
A Portuguese guard dog has broken the record for the world's oldest dog. At 31, Bobi is the equivalent of 217 in human terms. His secret? Fresh food, fresh air and lots of cuddles.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; hazy sunshine
The southern half of the state including the Twin Cities area is under an air quality alert, while showers and storms are likely in the northern half of the state. There's cooler weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm with smoky sun; high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 23