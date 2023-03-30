More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
What we know about Trump's indictment, so far
It's the first criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump's bid to retake the White House in 2024.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33, periods of rain, set to change Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
BNSF train derails, forces evacuation of Minnesota town
A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in the town of Raymond, Minn. Video by Mark Vancleave.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 40; mixed precipitation
The Twin Cities area could see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting midday, with much of the state under weather advisories. There's a potential of 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, and another mix midweek.
World
Actor Mark Hamill carries 'Star Wars' voice to Ukraine
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has lent his voice to a Ukrainian mobile application. The app warns people to take cover whenever Russia unleashes an aerial bombardment on Ukraine.