More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Stakes high as students return to UMD
Cases have been rising among young adults all summer in St. Louis County.
Minneapolis
Judge disqualifies Freeman for 'sloppy' work in Floyd case
Protesters gathered as attorneys argued key issues including whether the trial should be moved out of the county, whether the defendants should be tried in one trial or separately, and how jurors will be selected.
Minneapolis
Floyd attorney: 'The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force…'
The Floyd family and its attorneys decry as character assassination the prosecution's efforts to portray him as a drug user.
National
Girl appeals Slender Man stabbing to Wisconsin Supreme Court
One of two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to rule that the case should have been tried in juvenile court.
Duluth
Ely resort owners charged with illegal gathering and sale of prized bait fish
Three members of the LaTourell family have been charged with illegally harvesting ciscoes and profiting from their sale as bait.