What to know about April's total solar eclipse
The cosmic curtain is about to rise again on the greatest show on Earth: a total solar eclipse that will dazzle millions as it races across North America.
Behind the scenes of the Guthrie Theater's 12-hour Shakespeare marathon performance
Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj, cast member Tyler Michaels King and props head Karin Rabe talk about prepping for this extreme artistic feat.
12-year-old student opens fire at school in Finland
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland, killing at least one student and wounding two others on Tuesday, police said.