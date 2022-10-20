More from Star Tribune
Week 8 high school football highlights
A look at some of this week's top plays from the final regular-season games.
Evening forecast: Low of 44 and partly cloudy, with weekend warmup continuing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 56, mix of sun and clouds
Most of the state is past peak for fall colors as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There's a warmup on the way.
Somali Americans seek office across U.S.
Across the country, 11 Somali Americans are running for legislative seats in Maine, Minnesota, Ohio and Washington state. Somali Americans have also been elected to city councils, school boards and, in Minnesota, legislative seats and Congress. Read more here.
Morning forecast: Milder and partly sunny; weekend warmup on the way
Expect a high in the upper 50s.