More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Packers, sizzling under Matt LaFleur, take on fizzling Vikings
The Packers are 18-4 in their past 22 regular-season games, one of the best records for a new coach in NFL history.
Vikings
Matt LaFleur's winning streak vs. the NFC North
Matt LaFleur is 8-0 vs. divisional opponents to begin his Packers coaching career.
Gophers
No. 11 BYU routs Western Kentucky 41-10 for 7-0 start
Zach Wilson threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 35 yards and another score to help No. 11 BYU rout Western Kentucky 41-10 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Vikings-Packers game prediction from Ben Goessling
It seems to be a tough task for the Vikings defense to slow Aaron Rodgers, even if the Packers don't have Aaron Jones.
Gophers
There's plenty of blame to share for Gophers' loss to Maryland
Coaching decisions, defensive shortcomings and one blown kick were the prominent factors, writes Megan Ryan in her Gophers Insider.