Politics
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
President Joe Biden met Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan, the first face-to-face encounter that the president has had with the relatives.
Twins
Twins' latest loss to Cleveland 'a very tough ballgame to watch'
The Twins' bullpen could not hold the Guardians, who stormed back from a 3-0 deficit with the help of a costly Minnesota mistake in the series opener and move five games ahead in the standings.
Nation
Live updates: Japan emperor, empress head to UK for funeral
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for Britain on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to pay respects to her and the British royal family who considered as a model for Japan's monarchy in modern history.
Sports
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.
High Schools
Friday's football roundup: White Bear Lake defeats Mounds View in overtime
A blocked field goal on the first OT possession set up running back Chris Heim to score the winning points.