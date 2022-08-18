More from Star Tribune
Watch: Truck hits Hwy. 62 pedestrian bridge in Edina
The westbound lanes of Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Edina are back open Thursday morning after a portion of a pedestrian bridge damaged by a truck earlier this week was removed.
Morning forecast: More showers, storms; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18
Mike Pence criticizes GOP attacks over Trump search
Pence also says he'd give "due consideration" if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloud with a gusty thunderstorm possible at times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 17