More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Wright supporters rally outside courthouse on day of opening statements
The jury heard opening statements Wednesday.
St. Paul
Unhappy St. Paul school parents forced to weigh school choice options
Galtier school community mourns planned closure.
Loons
United's Reynoso arrested in Argentina, detained on gun and robbery allegations
Authorities arrested Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso in his Argentina hometown Tuesday on allegations he was involved in an armed encounter last weekend.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Vikings-Steelers pick against the spread
Steelers (+3) at VikingsThis one requires a leap of faith in the NFL reversing course and making little sense from week to week, or, in…
Minneapolis
Threat pushes Northeast Middle School in Mpls. into distance learning for day
The district is investigating and said the threat was likely not credible.