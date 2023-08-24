More from Star Tribune
Wagner plane crash seems intended to send message to potential Kremlin foes
The site of the plane crash presumed to have killed Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with investigators at work and the plane wreckage, was shown by Russian state TV RU-RTR on Thursday.
Afternoon forecast: High 90 with decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24
Morning forecast: Still hot, but not as hot; high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24
India becomes first country to reach moon's south pole
India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world's most populous nation.
Wagner chief Prigozhin presumed dead in Russia plane crash
A private jet crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list.