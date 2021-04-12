More from Star Tribune
Local
Schools closed, businesses damaged after police shoot, kill Black man
Violence and looting broke out overnight after the fatal shooting of a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, by police in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Center school district told students to stay home Monday and do distance learning.
Business
Ameriprise buys BMO's European asset management business for $845M
The deal boosts Ameriprise's business by about 10%, measured by assets under management.
Violence erupts after police fatally shoot Black man in Brooklyn Center
A Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, inflaming already raw tensions between police and community members in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial.
Sports
Podcast: A-Rod buying the Wolves; Twins bullpen owned by Mariners
Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand on Daily Delivery after a very newsy weekend in Minnesota sports, which included former MLB star Alex Rodriguez buying the Wolves along with billionaire Marc Lore.
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial has resumed
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.