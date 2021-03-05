More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 26; mostly cloudy and a weekend of melting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Vikings practice field in Eagan becomes Johnson & Johnson vaccination site
Expected five-day event will give single-dose shots to health workers, seniors.
Photos: Family crosses state lines for COVID-19 vaccine
Sam Corbett, who has Down syndrome, went to North Dakota with his mom to get the COVID-19 vaccine.More than 15,000 Minnesotans have left the state to get vaccines elsewhere.
Gophers
Air of barnyard finality forms for Gophers' Richard Pitino, Marcus Carr
Saturday could be the Williams Arena farewell for the Gophers coach and his talented point guard.
Gophers Basketball
After battling injuries, U's Curry says he's done playing when season ends
Even though he has another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Eric Curry says he will be finished playing basketball when the Gophers' season ends.