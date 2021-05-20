More from Star Tribune
The Twins Beat
Thorpe, Berrios starting as Twins squeeze in doubleheader with Angels
Max Kepler (hamstring) and Mitch Garver (knee) won't start Game 1 in Anaheim. Starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Kenta Maeda didn't make the trip;
Variety
KMSP executive Sheila Oliver leaves Twin Cities to take over Seattle stations
Oliver has spent the last six years as senior vice president and general manager for the Fox stations in the Twin Cities.
Gophers
Gophers soccer coach Stefanie Golan leaves for Missouri job
Golan, the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, hails from St. Charles, Mo., and spent nine seasons coaching the Gophers.
Sports
Bonus podcast: Who is to blame for the Twins' dreadful start?
After entering the year with clear World Series hopes, the Twins instead have fashioned a 14-27 record — the worst mark in the American League. How did this happen?
Body camera: Nisswa mayor arrested at roadside
Police bodycam video from August 2020 shows Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after intervening in a roadside traffic stop on state Hwy. 371. Heidmann, who was defeated for re-election in November, is now fighting the charge in court.