More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Video shows fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by St. Paul police officer
Video released by the St. Paul Police Department shows the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by Sgt. Cody Blanshan on Dec. 5, 2022. This compilation was edited by the Star Tribune and contains graphic content.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 27, mostly sunny and dry; snow in southern Minnesota tonight
Winter weather advisories begin at 6 p.m. for the southern third of Minnesota, with the possibility of freezing rain. There's a better chance of light snow in the Twin Cities area Friday.
Politics
AP Explains: Justices skeptical of elections case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. Read more.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 27
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 8
Video
Pearl Harbor ceremony draws handful of survivors
The centenarians who survived attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. Read more about the ceremony here.