Video shows Allina shooting suspect taking bus to Buffalo clinic
Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead.
Local
Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on virus aid
Leaving Donald Trump and his impeachment in the rearview mirror, Joe Biden embarked late Tuesday on his first official trip as president to refocus Congress on coronavirus relief and cement public support for his $1.9 trillion aid package.
These Minnesota re-enactors have presidential seal of approval
Adam Lindquist as Theodore Roosevelt offers words of wisdom for trying times.
Local
Man, woman found dead in car in Minneapolis were both shot in head, authorities say
No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to address a motive.
Puck Drop
Details on NCAA men's hockey tournament starting to emerge
Mike Kemp, chairman of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey committee, in a USCHO podcast said subjectivity will play a role in selecting at-large bids to the 16-team field.