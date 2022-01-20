More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Video released of Sheriff Hutchinson's December rollover
A video released shows squads approaching the scene of the Dec. 8, 2021 single-vehicle rollover by Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dangerous windchills, high 2 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20
Pentagon releases first video of botched airstrike
The Pentagon initially defended the strike that killed 10 civilians, then later called it a tragic mistake
Evening forecast: Low of -10; partly cloudy and dangerously frigid
The latest forecast in the Twin Cities and region.
Video
2021 Behind the Lens: Join us on Zoom on Thursday night
Sign up to join us at 6 p.m. Thursday as we take a virtual look at 2021 "Behind the Lens" with Star Tribune photojournalists. Relive the year through their most important images. Reserve a spot at www.startribune.com/behindthelens.