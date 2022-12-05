Surveillance video from inside Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis captured the moments leading up to and when Kenneth Rodriguez, in the white sweatshirt and cap, was shot. The man on the far right, Patrick Mincey, was arrested and charged with a felony weapons possession count.

Surveillance video from inside Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis captured the moments leading up to and when Kenneth Rodriguez, in the white sweatshirt and cap, was shot. The man on the far right, Patrick Mincey, was arrested and charged with a felony weapons possession count.