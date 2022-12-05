More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings are clutch! Vikings are lucky! Vikings are ... clucky?
They are showing us they know how to win, and they are proving that luck is one of the most valuable assets in all of sports (right, 49ers fans?).
www.startribune.com
Heritage Preservation Commission votes to deny demolition of St. Paul's Justus Ramsey House
Historic stone house still in danger, preservationists fear.
Wolves
Timberwolves leadership? Chris Finch says it hasn't been great
After parting ways with Patrick Beverley, the Wolves are seeking players to step up in an inconsistent season.
Business
Supreme Court hears arguments over control of former MOA Sears store
At stake is a lot of empty store space in Bloomington.
www.startribune.com
Video captures shooting at NE Minneapolis bar
Surveillance video from inside Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis captured the moments leading up to and when Kenneth Rodriguez, in the white sweatshirt and cap, was shot. The man on the far right, Patrick Mincey, was arrested and charged with a felony weapons possession count.