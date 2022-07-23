More from Star Tribune
Reusse goes to Cooperstown: Tales of the anti-Sid Hartman in Utica
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse is taking the long way back to baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., for a special made-in-Minnesota induction weekend.
Up North, kids from Pine Point and Park Rapids come together to stage a play
Each summer, a group of children — half from the northern Minnesota city of Park Rapids, half from the Pine Point township on the White Earth Reservation — put on a play.
Public company executives cashed in equity awards in rebounding 2021 stock market
Stock market gains increased the value of long-term equity awards, and the CEO-worker pay gap widened.
Miguel Sano strikes out four times; Saints beat Indianapolis in 10 innings
Jermaine Palacios hit an early grand slam and Jose Contreras drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
CenterPoint's CEO rings up big payday; shareholders, Minnesota customers have reservations
Shareholders torpedoed the energy company's executive pay practices, while its customers are stinging from huge gas cost run-up.