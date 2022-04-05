The U.S. State Department joined other nations in expressing revulsion coupled with accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.

