Weather
Afternoon weather: Windy with cold rain
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Video
Suspect dead, officer shot during Roseville standoff
A 53-year-old man with a history of mental health-related calls to police opened fire in his Roseville neighborhood, firing off more than 100 rounds and shooting an officer in the face.
Video
Hennepin County Attorney, Attorney General explain why officer that shot Amir Locke won't be charged
The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an armed 22-year-old Amir Locke during a SWAT raid in early February will not be charged with a crime, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday.