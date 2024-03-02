More from Star Tribune
U.S. military video shows aid dropped over Gaza
The US Department of Defense released footage Saturday showing a US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft conducting airdrop operations over Gaza.
Lives of fallen Burnsville police and firefighter celebrated in multi city ceremony
Grace Church was at-capacity for the memorial service before the streets were lined for a 21-mile processional of 1,468 law enforcement and emergency vehicles.
Fallen firefighter known for selflessness
Adam Finseth described as man with quiet courage to stand for what is right.
Officer Elmstrand noted for his love of family
Fallen officer Elmstrand was heralded for love of family and support of fallen officers.
Fallen officer Ruge tried to save his partner
Officer Pete Mueller called Ruge "extraordinarily heroic that morning.