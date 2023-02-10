More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
U.S. downs unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the object on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. Read more about what is known here.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 22 with a wind blowing warmer air in for the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, cooler; high 29
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cooler, high 29
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 10
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10 and breezy as a front moves in for a colder Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.