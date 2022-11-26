More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man after fall from cruise ship
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man who was reported to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship into the Gulf of Mexico about 20 miles off Southwest Pass, La., on Thanksgiving Day. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
Enjoy the warmth, as it'll be cooler and cloudier Sunday. There's a chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
It'll be mild today, with some cooler and cloudier weather on the way Sunday, and a chance of snow Tuesday.
www.startribune.com
NASA's Orion enters far-flung orbit around moon
The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit Friday, more than a week after launching on the test flight. It will remain in this broad but stable orbit for nearly a week, before heading home. Read more about the mission here.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 37 and clear; sunny and 50 possible Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.