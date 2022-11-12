More from Star Tribune
Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas air show, the FAA said. Read more about what happened here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 20; partly cloudy and cold; maybe some sun Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 30, more clouds than sun
It'll be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. Sunday will also be chilly, with potentially more sun. Next week brings chances for snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: 30, partly cloudy and breezy
It'll be a chilly weekend, with some flurries possible, and chances for snow next week.
Video
Friday's state quarterfinal prep football highlights
A look at some of Friday night's top plays from state tournament action.