More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 5
Video
Trump: We'll 'fight like hell' to keep White House
President Donald Trump is urging Republican voters in north Georgia to turn out and vote in Tuesday's special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clouds clearing out, high 36
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 4
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix early, then afternoon sun; high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 4