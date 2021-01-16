More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Trump rally under investigation for "terroristic threats"
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating whether speakers and organizers at the Jan. 6 "Storm the Capitol" rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol and Walz's residence committed acts of terroristic threats or other crimes.
Politics
Nation's capital locks down ahead of Biden inauguration
The deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has cast an ominous shadow over the ceremony, already scaled back because of COVID-19.
Coronavirus
'Help is coming': Minnesota prepares for $375 million in federal rental assistance to arrive
Federal aid expected in weeks; advocates urge tenants and landlords to be patient.
Sports
Minnesota teams pledged $40M for justice. Where is it going?
George Floyd's death spurred aggressive commitments of financial support and team involvement. Recipients sense a new desire from owners and athletes to create genuine relationships that go deeper than in the past.
Sports
Scoggins: Sweatpants in the studio? Welcome to sports broadcasting during a pandemic
Announcers often find themselves calling road games remotely from their homes, studios or, in the case of Gophers basketball and hockey broadcasts, from the press box at TCF Bank Stadium.