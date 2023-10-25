More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Rep. Dean Phillips declares long-shot challenge to Joe Biden in New Hampshire
The Minnesota Democrat formally entered the race after months of unsuccessfully urging other top figures in the party to run. Video via Dean 24.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28; partly cloudy ahead of a weekend cooldown
Twin Cities evening weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 27
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and windy, high 43
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 27
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold air settles in; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 27
Video
New Speaker Mike Johnson says the House is ready to govern
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson took to the East Steps of the United States Capitol to tell Americans that the House is ready to govern.