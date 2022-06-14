More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Trump advisers reject false election claims
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection systemically made the case in its second hearing Monday that several of Trump's advisers warned him against making false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election that he lost. But the president would not listen.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain south, high 82; hot Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 13
Weather
Morning forecast: AM rain, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 13
Thousands in the U.S. rally to demand action on gun laws
Activists made a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that they say should compel Congress to act.