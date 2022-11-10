More from Star Tribune
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Read more about its damage here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Plunging temps, chance of rain; heavy snow up north
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: High 64, then falling temps; snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 10
Rough weather in Florida as hurricane approaches
The rare November hurricane shut down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders in Florida. Read the latest about the storm here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; breezy and mild with a late storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.