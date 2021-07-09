More from Star Tribune
The Twins Beat
Twins starter Kenta Maeda faces Tigers, coming off best outing of the season
Maeda blanked Kansas City for six innings in his previous start, which included a new uniform look.
Business
How Russ Nelson, shaper of downtown skylines, found purpose after wife's death
Nancy Nelson spent her life devoted to social service, and her husband says he still follows her lead.
Traffic cameras show route suspect vehicle took in fatal Hwy. 169 shooting
On Friday Plymouth police released new video of the shooting on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth on Tuesday that left a man dead.
Gophers
Six Minnesota players among 27 in the mix for U.S. Olympic women's hockey team
The U.S. residency roster includes six players from Minnesota, the most of any state, and eight current or former Gophers, including Amanda Kessel.
Business
St. Jude Medical to pay $27M in DOJ settlement on heart devices
A whistleblower alleged the company knowingly sold defective heart devices; St. Jude, now part of Abbott Labs, denies the allegations.