Tornadoes damage homes, FedEx facility in southwest Michigan
Severe storms battered the Midwest on Tuesday, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes throughout the region.
Head-on crash on I-35 near Faribault
Cameras caught a pickup truck driver heading south on Interstate 35 drift across the centerline near Faribault on April 26 and slam into an oncoming vehicle.