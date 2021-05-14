More from Star Tribune
Business
Minnesota businesses scramble to adjust as mask mandate ends
New CDC guidelines freeing vaccinated people from wearing masks is leading to confusion among some business owners.
Chauvin Trial
Judge sets three former Minneapolis officers' federal civil rights trial for August
The federal trial will not precede the state's trial.
Evening forecast: Low of 51, with a couple of showers possible ahead of fishing opener
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Music
Free Lowertown Sounds concerts returning to St. Paul's Mears Park in June
Annie Mack, the New Standards, Lady Midnight and Flamin' Ohs are among the acts lined up for the Thursday night series.
Time-lapse: The Galleria in Edina gets a floral wrap
As part of the springFloralPopinitiative, the exterior of the Galleria shopping center in Edina is getting wrapped in floral graphics created by local artist Lindsey Made This. The installation began Thursday night and the wrap will be completed by May 21.