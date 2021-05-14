As part of the springFloralPopinitiative, the exterior of the Galleria shopping center in Edina is getting wrapped in floral graphics created by local artist Lindsey Made This. The installation began Thursday night and the wrap will be completed by May 21.

As part of the springFloralPopinitiative, the exterior of the Galleria shopping center in Edina is getting wrapped in floral graphics created by local artist Lindsey Made This. The installation began Thursday night and the wrap will be completed by May 21.