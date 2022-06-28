More from Star Tribune
Timberwolves introduce draft picks Kessler, Moore and Minott
The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced their three drafted players at a press conference Tuesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, chance of storms
Isolated severe weather is possible this afternoon, with drier (and warmer) air on the way overnight.
Video
3 dead, dozens hurt in Missouri Amtrak train crash
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri.
Video
46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.