After 'tidal wave' of mail-in ballots, Minnesota polls ready
The pandemic will make this election unlike others, with face mask and social distancing requirements and a flood of mail-in ballots. Secretary of State Steve Simon and others are pleading for patience, saying that it will likely take longer than normal to receive the results of some races.
Coronavirus
625 new state COVID-19 cases contribute to record weekend
COVID-19 deaths have not increased amid rise in infections, but health officials worry that this trend could emerge next.
Local
6" of rain, hail the size of baseballs in Twin Cities west metro
High winds, some clocked at 60 mph in Richfield, accompanied the storms. Bloomington was also hard hit with numerous trees down in the area.
West Metro
Police body camera video in George Floyd's killing released
Two body-worn camera videos from the day George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police will be publicly released Monday by the court.
Coronavirus
Minnesota Health officials issue strict new guidance for visits to senior care facilities
Senior facilities are encouraged to consider infection rates in the community before further easing of lockdown restrictions.